Could Chiefs’ Frosler join Ngezana at FCSB?

'I heard that they are not giving up on him,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Romanian top flight side FC Steaua Bucharest (FCSB) are said to still be keen on Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler and might make another attempt to get the Naturena side to release him.

FCSB already bought Siyabonga Ngezana from Chiefs in July and also made an offer for Frosler, but it was rejected at the time.

When asked about the failed move, Frosler said he understood the club’s decision to keep him and would not be drawn to give more information on the matter.

It has however emerged that he is now keen should FCSB come knocking, and the club are also still keen on him.

“I heard that they are not giving up on him. They still feel he could be a great addition to their squad, especially now that Ngezana is proving to be a great find for them,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Gold mine

“They are still monitoring him and other players in the PSL, because they have realised that this league could be a gold mine for them.

“And with him (Frosler) not getting much game time, it could be that Molefi Ntseki (the Chiefs coach) knows he might not have him for long.

“He can’t build his team around a player who could move at any time.”