Pirates v Sundowns – the key players

We take a look at two players from each side who could be decisive.

Orlando Pirates’ Patrick Maswanganyi is one player who could prove a match-winner against Sundowns. Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The DStv Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns is expected to bring some fireworks when they meet at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Sundowns are the early leaders in the league, with Masandawana having shown some great form since the start of the season.

The Brazilians, who have won the last six DStv Premiership titles, have won all of their first six games this campaign, and they have managed to collect 18 points so far.

The Pretoria outfit have also been great upfront with the team’s attack showing no mercy in front of goal.

Downs have scored 13 goals thus far, while they have only conceded two.

Meanwhile, Pirates started their league campaign on a bad note and have recorded two wins, one draw and one loss in their last four games.

The Soweto giants are in seventh on the log with seven points.

However, coach Jose Riveiro’s charges have only played four Premiership games so far and have been putting up some great performances, despite a disappointing loss to Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of the their final Caf Champions League group stage qualifier last weekend.

The Sea Robbers will definitely be looking to bounce back to winning ways against Downs, but it won’t be easy for them as the Pretoria outfit will be aiming to keep their winning momentum going.

This is a crucial clash for both sides and there is bound to be some individual brilliance from both set of the players who will be looking to shine on the day.

We take a look at two players from each side who could be decisive in helping their respective sides to win the match.

Orlando Pirates

Patrick Maswanganyi

Patrick Maswanganyi. Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The attacking midfielder has been brilliant for the Buccaneers since the start of the season. His contribution for the club hasn’t gone unnoticed in his first campaign with Pirates after signing from SuperSport United.

Relebohile Mofokeng

Relebohile Mofokeng. Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The teenager has been promoted to the first team at Pirates from their DStv Diski Challenge side and he has fitted in well at the club, making great combinations with the likes of Maswanganyi and Monnapule Saleng.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Lucas Ribeiro

Lucas Ribeiro. Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

In his debut season for the club, Ribeiro has been a revelation for Sundowns, with the Brazilian forward having already scored six goals and providing two assists in eight appearances.

Marcelo Allende

Marcelo Allende. Pic: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The 24 year-old Chilean midfielder has a knack for goals and he is also able to make good assists for the strikers. He is one player that the Buccaneers defence will have to keep a close eye on.