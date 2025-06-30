Mgosi

Sundowns’ Maboe faces uncertain future

30 June 2025

Mgosi Squad understands that newly promoted Betway Premiership side Durban City are keen.

Lebohang Maboe spent last season on loan at SuperSport United. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe could be on the move once again, having been deemed surplus to requirements at Chloorkop ahead of the new season.

Maboe, who spent the previous campaign on loan at city rivals SuperSport United, is reportedly not part of coach Miguel Cardoso’s plans. The 30-year-old is believed to have one year remaining on his current contract with the Brazilians.

Options for Sundowns’ Maboe

While another loan spell at SuperSport United has not been completely ruled out, Mgosi Squad understands that newly promoted Betway Premiership side Durban City are keen to secure the services of the experienced midfielder.

Durban City, formerly known as Maritzburg United, is where Maboe made a name for himself before securing a move to Sundowns in 2018. According to a source close to Sundowns, the player is not in the club’s plans for the upcoming campaign, and another loan move is considered likely.

Open to a return to KZN

Another source familiar with the situation revealed that Maboe is open to a return to KwaZulu-Natal, although he’s willing to remain at Chloorkop and fight for his place in Sundowns’ star-studded squad should a move fail to materialise.

