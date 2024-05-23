Don’t rule out Sundowns in the race for Percy Tau

With Al-Ahly forward Percy Tau’s future still not decided, don’t rule out Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for his signature. Sundowns are on the lookout for a striker as they aim for an assault on the elusive second Caf Champions League title.



There’s a sense that the Brazilians needed more firepower upfront with Peter Shalulile not firing on all cylinders. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena remains a big fan of Tau. He managed him from his time with the Sundowns development team.



According to a reliable source close to the player, the possibility of bringing Tau back to Chloorkop was discussed last season but nothing materialised. The Bafana Bafana striker will not come cheap but his salary package is not expected to be a major stumbling block for the DStv Premiership champions.

Free agent

The 30-year-old’s current deal with the Egyptian giant expires next month and Sundowns are expected to try and bring back Tau to South Africa. His immediate focus would be to help Ahly defend their champions league title against Esperance after the first leg of the final ended goalless.

Tau would seem to be in demand in South Africa, with the Mgosi Squad also reporting this week that the ‘Lion od Judah’ would be willing to join Kaizer Chiefs, but only if Pitso Mosimane takes the head coach role at Amakhosi.