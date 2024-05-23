Chiefs’ Ditlhokwe wants to reward fans with MTN8 spot

'We really want to end the season well and give them something to look forward to next season,' Ditlhokwe told the Chiefs website.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Thathayaone Ditlhokwe says Amakhosi are determined to reward their long-suffering supporters by finishing off the DStv Premiership season by qualifying for the MTN8.

Chiefs have had a dreadful 2024, winning just two of 12 league games, but are still clinging on to eighth position in the table, ahead of AmaZulu and Polokwane City on goal difference.

Cavin Johnson’s side have a goal difference of -3, while AmaZulu’s is -4 and Polokwane City’s is -7, heading into the final matchday of the season. Amakhosi will visit Cape Town Spurs, while AmaZulu are at home to Golden Arrows and Polokwane City are at home to TS Galaxy.



Chippa United are also not out of the reckoning, a point further back, but would need all three results in the other games to fall in their favour.

“Every player is fully motivated to get the result we need, especially for our supporters, who have been behind us all the way, even when we haven’t done so well. So, we really want to end the season well and give them something to look forward to next season,” Ditlhokwe told the Chiefs website.

Spurs ‘have nothing to lose’

Spurs are already relegated but will no doubt still be determined to finish the season on a high by upsetting Amakhosi, especially as their head coach Ernst Middendorp is a former head coach at Chiefs.

“This last game is still very important and we are preparing very seriously in order to solidify our spot in the Top 8. They may already be relegated but that can make them dangerous because they have nothing to lose, and we have a lot to lose. Therefore, we are preparing to be at our best,” added Dilthokwe.

“There is a chance of the other teams on the same points overtaking us, which is why we are focused first and foremost on winning against Spurs, and hopefully scoring a few goals.”

The 25 year-old Botswanan defender has played in over half of Chiefs’ league games this season, despite spending months out of the team with a long-term injury.

“I was out for almost six months, but that’s football, you know. Injuries are part of the game,” he said.

“Being unable to play has been difficult but now I am grateful to have recovered fully.”