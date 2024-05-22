OPINION: PSL should look into Mokwena and Ramovic feud

There’s nothing wrong with being competitive as long as it's done in the right spirit.

The animosity between Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and his TS Galaxy counterpart Sead Ramovic might be entertaining for neutrals but it is getting way too personal for my liking.

ALSO READ: ‘Let’s meet in court,’ Sundowns coach Mokwena tells Galaxy



There’s nothing wrong with being competitive as long as it’s done in the right spirit. For Ramovic and Sundowns physical trainer Sibusiso Mahlangu to almost get into a physical altercation is not good for the game.



It sets a bad example for youngsters watching at home. I wouldn’t say I was surprised with the pushing and shoving after the match. Following the wild celebrations of the Galaxy bench after Puso Dithejane had given them the lead, it was bubbling under.



Obviously, emotions were running high and the looming court battle between Galaxy and Mokwena didn’t help either. Ramovic’s post-match press conference also left a bitter taste in people’s mouth.



To suggest that Sundowns spent R200 million on players without producing proof of this claim is poor from him. He seems to know more about the balance sheet at Chloorkop than anyone else.

Another comment that was below the belt was the one where the German advised Mokwena to get the highest qualification as a coach. It was ill-advised because the 37-year-old has a CAF A License which is the highest coaching badge on the continent.



The crazy part is that Mokwena is still unbeaten after 29 games and is one match away from finishing the season undefeated. With that said, I fail to understand how Ramovic can question his coaching abilities, adding that they need to buy Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo to win against Galaxy.



In the same breath, Mokwena should have also remained silent about the reported ploy to get Bongani Zungu injured. That little jab has given Galaxy and their coach who clearly has a personal gripe against him to drag him to court.

Interestingly, Galaxy striker Bernard Parker has also publicly accused Zungu of deliberately going out to break his leg and it can also be argued that the statement cast aspersions on his character.

ALSO READ: Ramovic – Maybe Sundowns must buy Mbappe, Ronaldo and Messi



No matter how you look at it, the unsavoury scenes that needed police intervention at the Mbombela Stadium has brought the league into disrepute. PSL should look into the matter because such behaviour has no place in football.