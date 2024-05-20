Percy Tau keen to join Kaizer Chiefs, but…

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is said to be keen to join Kaizer Chiefs should the club hire Pitso Mosimane as their new head coach.



Both Mosimane and Tau have been linked with a move to Naturena.



Mosimane, who is with Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League, is believed to be the favourite to land the head coach job.



Amakhosi have been without a permanent coach since October last year when the club parted ways with Molefi Ntseki following a poor start to the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.



Now reports coming out of Egypt are that Tau could consider a move back to South Africa and join Chiefs, provided that Mosimane will be in charge of the Glamour Boys next season.



Tau’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent months with the Bafana Bafana star’s contract with Al-Ahly set to expire in June.



Al-Ahly are said to have tabled a new offer for Tau that would see him becoming the highest paid player on the continent. But there are rumours that the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward and coach Marcelo Koller do not see eye to eye.



It remains to be seen then if Tau will remain with the Egyptian giants or will come back to South Africa to join Chiefs.