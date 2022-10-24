Erasmus overwhelmed with emotions after scoring against Sundowns

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates changing room was taken over by striker Kermit Erasmus on Saturday, who is said to have been very emotional after helping the club reach the MTN8 final.

Erasmus scored the opening goal for Bucs in their 3-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium last Saturday.



Having scored against his old team, a source in the Bucs camp has revealed that the striker’s goal was personal to him as he felt that he wasn’t valued at the Pretoria based team and scoring against them was also to make them see that they lost out in losing his services.



Erasmus is said to have led the songs of celebrations in the changing rooms and was overjoyed by the victory against Sundowns.



“That win really meant a lot to Kermit, he was just over the moon because he wanted to show Sundowns that they missed out on him and they took him for granted. So, that win was really special, that is why he was even pushing the fans to make a lot of noise at the stadium,” said the source.



“You could even tell by looking at his eyes that beating Sundowns was special to him and it is something that he really wanted. He was singing his lungs out after the game, he was the one who was leading the songs.



“Remember there were delays regarding his way out of Sundowns and that didn’t sit well with him because the club was making things difficult for him. Now what he wants is to see the team lift the MTN8 trophy.”