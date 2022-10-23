WATCH: Sundowns fans beat each other up after Pirates drubbing 

Phakaaathi Reporter

A video of Mamelodi Sundowns fans fighting amongst each other posted on Twitter has left people bemused.

It is not clear what the supporters clad in Sundowns regalia are fighting over but they are seen attacking one of their own.

The video was posted by Jozi FM sports journalist Themba Tshabalala who was at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane for the game on Saturday.

I was shocked by how Mamelodi Sundowns fan beat up one of their own at a petrol station in Polokwane after the match. That was wrong in every way imaginable! pic.twitter.com/tW37YlaGi3— Themba Tshabalala (@Themba_TT) October 22, 2022

“I was shocked by how Mamelodi Sundowns fans beat up one of their own at a petrol station in Polokwane after the match.

“That was wrong in every way imaginable!,” wrote Tshabalala in the tweet accompanied by the video.

Chester Mnisi replied and alleged that it is a norm with the Sundowns supporters that they beat each other after games.

“(As) Bad as it is, these guys don’t love each other. It is not the first incident that they fought each other and definitely not the last. Mnxm (they are) spoiling the game these ones,” he wrote.

Some blamed Pirates attacker Monnapule Saleng who was instrumental in the destruction of Masandawana on the day for causing the anger.

Saleng scored a brace and an assist in the game where he was on top form and took apart the Sundowns defence with ease. Pirates won the match 3-0 and advanced to the final.

