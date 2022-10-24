Shalulile stops training as he pushes for Sundowns exit in January

Mgosi Squad

Peter Shalulile is said to have stopped training at Mamelodi Sundowns, as he seeks to force the club to allow him a move away in January.



The Namibian striker has been a notable absentee in Sundowns’ last four games, with the coaches claiming he had an injury issue.



They could not give clear answers on what the injury was, but kept saying Shalulile was seeing specialists.



Phakaaathi can however now reveal Shalulile is unhappy that the club are declining him a move overseas, which is set to happen in January.



“It is the same old story isn’t it? The club have said to him he cannot move in the next transfer window because they need him, especially for their Caf (Champions League) campaign,” said a source.



“But he feels he wants to make the move now. I also heard that he fought with one of the coaches after the (MTN8) first leg against Orlando Pirates.



“It was about the team not getting any shots on target and there was a suggestion that it is because his mind is not there due to the fact that he wants to leave.”



The source also said Shalulile is not the only player who is unsettled at Sundowns.



“Look at how easily they let Romeo (Kermit Erasmus) go. Why is it difficult to let Shalulile also leave if he gets a better chance?”