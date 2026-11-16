Former Chiefs winger close to new deal

Mashiane previously spent time at the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs but is now a free agent.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane could soon bring an end to his time on the sidelines with a short-term move to Siwelele FC.

Ex-Chiefs man in Mangaung

The versatile left winger has been training with Siwelele, with the club continuing to monitor his progress as they explore the possibility of offering him a contract.

Mashiane previously spent time at the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs but remains a free agent after parting ways with the Soweto giants.

It is no secret that Siwelele are looking to bolster their attacking options as they seek to steer clear of the relegation zone.

They currently sit 14th in the Betway Premiership standings with six points, just one above Marumo Gallants, who occupy a relegation spot.

Mashiane has yet to receive a formal offer, but insiders suggest the skilful attacker has impressed since joining the club’s training sessions last month.

A short-term deal?

It is understood that the 28-year-old could be offered a short-term deal until the end of the season, with an option to extend his stay.

Siwelele are out of the Carling Knockout and they will only be in action next week Saturday with an away Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United.