Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL » Mgosi

Former Chiefs winger close to new deal

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

16 November 2026

02:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Mashiane previously spent time at the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs but is now a free agent.

Former Chiefs winger close to new deal

Happy Mashiane during the Siwelele FC Media Day at Megawatt Park on the 20 May 2026 in Sunninghill ©Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane could soon bring an end to his time on the sidelines with a short-term move to Siwelele FC.

Ex-Chiefs man in Mangaung

The versatile left winger has been training with Siwelele, with the club continuing to monitor his progress as they explore the possibility of offering him a contract.

Mashiane previously spent time at the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs but remains a free agent after parting ways with the Soweto giants.

It is no secret that Siwelele are looking to bolster their attacking options as they seek to steer clear of the relegation zone.

They currently sit 14th in the Betway Premiership standings with six points, just one above Marumo Gallants, who occupy a relegation spot.

Mashiane has yet to receive a formal offer, but insiders suggest the skilful attacker has impressed since joining the club’s training sessions last month.

A short-term deal?

It is understood that the 28-year-old could be offered a short-term deal until the end of the season, with an option to extend his stay.

Siwelele are out of the Carling Knockout and they will only be in action next week Saturday with an away Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 ‘Difficult for us to swallow’: DA on Zille’s removal from Joburg
Elections 2026 Mashaba: ‘I’m not asking for respect, I’m demanding it’
News ConCourt rules against Zuma, but he wants officials held accountable for R28.9m legal costs
Elections 2026 ANC divisions exposed by poor local election results – will the GNU survive?
Weather Weather update: These six provinces could see thunderstorms on Sunday

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News