Tau in line for sensational return to Sundowns?

'I would say it's 50/50 for now whether he signs or not,; a source close to Tau told us.

There is a strong possibility that Percy Tau could find himself back in Mamelodi Sundowns colours following a short trial period at the club.

Tau training at Choorklop

The popular attacker is currently training with the team at Chloorkop under the watchful eye of head coach Miguel Cardoso.

The former Al-Ahly striker was also in the VIP box when Sundowns suffered a 3-1 defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup final at Loftus Versfeld recently.

Although the Sundowns technical team have yet to make a decision on his future, the door could have been opened further by the injury to Brayan León.

According to an insider close to the decorated player, Tau’s return is not entirely out of the question as Cardoso looks to reinforce his attacking department.

“I would say it’s 50/50 for now whether he signs or not. The same thing happened with Cassius Mailula where the club first looked at him in training before they resigned him,” a source close to Tau told us.

Champions League winner

Tau came through the Sundowns youth ranks before graduating to the first team, where he won the 2016 CAF Champions League under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

He is currently a free agent following a brief spell with Vietnamese club Thep Xanh Nam Dinh. He has also previously played in Belgium, England, Egypt and Qatar.