Former Pirates defender Gyimah set to leave Sekhukhune

'He was just not happy with lack of game time,' a source told the Mgosi Squad

Edwin Gyimah has all but played his last game for Sekhukhune United and will be let go by the Limpopo club when his contract ends in June. The Ghanaian has stopped training with the team, although he remains on their payroll until the end of the season.

The former Orlando Pirates defender was frustrated with his lack of game time and that led to a verbal confrontation with the technical team. He only played six league games, with his last appearance coming in November against SuperSport United.

“Edwin is not a confrontational guy and he was just not happy with lack of game time. He had hopes of sorting out his differences with the club before the season ends but it looks like that won’t happen,” a source at the club told the Mgosi Squad.

‘He is not training with us’

“What is also not helping him is the fact that the club is doing well and the technical team is focusing on finishing the season strongly. I don’t know where he is but he is not training with us … I know the club has paid what is due to him.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 33-year-old who has previously played for SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards.