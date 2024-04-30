New Chiefs coach to decide on Hlanti future

'Hlanti is very much valued at Chiefs,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Sifiso Hlanti’s future will be up to the next Kaizer Chiefs coach. Picture: Backpagepix

Sifiso Hlanti is likely to stay on for one more season at Kaizer Chiefs as the club ponders on taking the one-year option on his current deal that ends in June.

Hlanti who turned 34 in January is seen as a senior player who plays an important role behind the scenes by also helping youngsters settle into the first team.

The left-back has made 18 DStv premiership appearances for Amakhosi in what has been another disappointing season for everyone associated with the Soweto club.

Mgosi squad has gathered that the one-year extension will only be triggered once a new coach has been appointed ahead of next season.

‘A good professional’

“Hlanti is very much valued at Chiefs. He’s a good professional who doesn’t drink or smoke and plays a very crucial role in the background,” a source close to both the club and the player told the Mgosi Squad.

“Chiefs management won’t have a problem with him staying for one more season, but they will leave that decision to the new coach. Once they appoint a new coach, he will have the final say on whether Hlanti says or leaves.”

There have been a number of enquiries for the experienced campaigner from a number of PSL clubs including his former team AmaZulu who have reportedly sold left-back Riaan Hanamub to Orlando Pirates for next season.