Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

Avatar photo

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

30 Apr 2024

07:54 am

New Chiefs coach to decide on Hlanti future

'Hlanti is very much valued at Chiefs,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Sifiso Hlanti - Kaizer Chiefs

Sifiso Hlanti’s future will be up to the next Kaizer Chiefs coach. Picture: Backpagepix

Sifiso Hlanti is likely to stay on for one more season at Kaizer Chiefs as the club ponders on taking the one-year option on his current deal that ends in June.

Hlanti who turned 34 in January is seen as a senior player who plays an important role behind the scenes by also helping youngsters settle into the first team.

The left-back has made 18 DStv premiership appearances for Amakhosi in what has been another disappointing season for everyone associated with the Soweto club.

Mgosi squad has gathered that the one-year extension will only be triggered once a new coach has been appointed ahead of next season.

‘A good professional’

“Hlanti is very much valued at Chiefs. He’s a good professional who doesn’t drink or smoke and plays a very crucial role in the background,” a source close to both the club and the player told the Mgosi Squad.

“Chiefs management won’t have a problem with him staying for one more season, but they will leave that decision to the new coach. Once they appoint a new coach, he will have the final say on whether Hlanti says or leaves.”

There have been a number of enquiries for the experienced campaigner from a number of PSL clubs including his former team AmaZulu who have reportedly sold left-back Riaan Hanamub to Orlando Pirates for next season.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mgosi

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Are building hijackers and squatters given ‘free rein’?
Elections WATCH: ‘Umshini Wami’ – Mbalula shades Zuma amid MK ‘purge’
Elections Cele says anyone that disrupts elections will be dealt with
Elections New poll shows support for ANC close to 40% a month before elections
Politics Bye bye parliament? MK party comrades sent packing weeks before national elections

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe