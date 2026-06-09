Has ex-Pirates midfielder Mbule found his new club?

This year Mbule's star faded and he ended up not making the final Bafana squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule could be playing in the Betway Premiership next season with Siwelele FC.

Siwelele interest for Mbule?

This is according to SportsBoom, who claim that the Mangaung side are interested in snapping up the 28 year-old on a free contract.

Mbule signed for Orlando Pirates this season, after being released by Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

He had an excellent first half of the season, also playing a key role for Bafana Bafana in their final four 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, and at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

This year, however, Mbule’s star faded and he ended up not making the final Bafana squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

For Pirates, Mbule played not much over two hours of football for Pirates in 2026, and they ended up deciding not to renew his contract.

Off-the-field-issues

Mbule has had off-the-field issues follow him for his entire career, despite clearly being one of the most talented midfielders in the country.

The agent of Mbule, Mike Makaab, confirmed his departure from Pirates recently to SABC Sport and said that the Buccaneers had not give a reason for deciding against extending his contract.