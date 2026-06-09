Pirates confirm four new signings

'Further details regarding these new signings will be shared in due course,' read a Pirates statement.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of four new players ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Pirates’ new recruits

The Buccaneers have snapped up midfielder Mthetheli Mthiyane from Stellenbosch FC, defender Sbangani Zulu from Richards Bay and Siwelele forwards Bohale Ngwato and Ghampani Lungu.

“Recently crowned Betway Premiership Champions Orlando Pirates are delighted to announce new arrivals to the Club,” said Pirates in a statement.

“After weeks of speculation and countless headlines across the football social media landscape, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the signings of Mthetheleli Mthiyane (Stellenbosch FC), Sbangani Zulu (Richards Bay), as well as Bohale Ngwato and Ghampani Lungu (both from Siwelele),

“The arrival of Mthiyane sees defender Thabiso Lebitso moving in the opposite direction to join the Maroons as part of a swap deal.”

“Further details regarding these new signings will be shared in due course.”

Bucs departures

The Buccaneers also confirmed the departure of five players whose contracts will not be renewed.

“The players who will be leaving the Club upon the conclusion of their respective contracts are Bandile Shandu, Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Karim Kimvuidi and Deivi Miguel Vieira (Gilberto).

“Each of the players departs having contributed to the Orlando Pirates journey in their own way, and the Club would like to place on record its appreciation for their service during their time with the Buccaneers.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club thanks Bandile, Sipho, Tshegofatso, Karim and Gilberto for their service and wishes them all the best in the next chapters of their respective careers.”