Pirates’ Ouaddou says Bafana stars must ‘come to the party’

'We need quickly for our international players to land on our planet,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdselam Ouaddou says many of his Bafana Bafana players need to step up or he will have to consider resting them until they have recovered fully from their exertions at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We have been playing one or two men down’

The Buccaneers head coach was clearly not happy with the performance of the likes of Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis and Kamogelo Sebelebele in the 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with AmaZulu on Wednesday evening.

“My worry is when I am going to fully recover the international players,” said Ouaddou at the post match press conference.

“Today we had a fantastic performance from (Nkosinathi) Sibisi. He played his role. And Sipho Chaine played his role. But since the beginning of the season we have been playing one or two men down.

“I hope soon it is possible (to recover these players), because it is an emergency. Every point is important … and we need quickly for our international players to land on our planet.

“The USA is finished and we need them quickly to be part of the team spirit here and the expectations of the fans. Football is difficult, if we wait until December for them to get fit, it will be late. We really need them to come to the party.”

‘Players are not robots’

Ouaddou does have empathy with the exertions of his Bafana players.

“We are not the only club. There are clubs in Europe with the same problems with internationals,” he added.

“Some are tired physically and some are tired mentally. We have increased the teams in the World Cup to 48 and now we want 64. Players are not robots, they need to rest. So it is not a surprise but we have to find a solution. Or we have to give them rest and have them ready in October.

“Only Sibisi and Sipho are doing their job and I want to be straight with them. At a club like Pirates the fans are waiting and the club is waiting and you don’t have time.”

Pirates’ next game is a Premiership clash with Chippa United on Sunday at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.