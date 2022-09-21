Has Makhubela lost hunger to play at Pirates?

Mgosi Squad

Forgotten Orlando Pirates midfielder Ntsako Neverdie Makhubela is spending more time on the stands because of lack of effort and hunger to play, says an insider at the Buccaneers.



Makhubela joined Pirates back in 2021 with a lot of hope that he will shine for the Soweto giants after returning to the club that helped develop him when he was young, before going to Golden Arrows.

The midfielder played a number of matches last season, but he hasn’t really got game time this campaign under new coach Jose Riveiro.

The insider says as much as Makhubela is one of the best talents at Pirates, there is still a long journey for the midfielder to establish himself.

“Neverdie is relaxed way too much. I don’t think he has realised that he is playing for a big team, and he has to work hard to get into the starting line-up. The competition is tough.

“He was told that things are going to change when he gets to Pirates and he listened, but it seems like he has forgotten about everything. He doesn’t really show that he wants to play, he lacks some of those characteristics needed in a player,” said the source.

“I really hope that he realises that there is no other way than working hard to make sure that he gets to play football regularly. I think a lot of people have forgotten about him.”