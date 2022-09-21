Chiefs unlikely to make late bid for Erasmus, says Bobby Motaung

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have not made a bid for wantaway Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus.

This is despite their supporters showing huge interest after news that Chiefs could swoop for the diminutive attacker.



But speaking on SAfm’s SportOn on Tuesday evening the club’s football manager Bobby Motaung said while they discussed Erasmus in one of their meetings, they had not decided on pursuing him.

“Well… the technical stuff, everybody has put their heads together to find out if there is a need.

“We look at how many similar players we have or whether it is a different type of striker that we need… Those are the things that become technical,” said Motaung.

He however said they understand why the fans would be interested in Erasmus in the same way they had suggested that the club try to bring Percy Tau from Al Ahly in Egypt.

“I understand that football fans want everything, they want Erasmus, they also wanted someone who is currently in Egypt.

“They want this one – it’s normal because they’re wishing well for the club. But unfortunately sometimes for the club there is technical staff.

“There are people who analyse things and come up to us and say this is a need. Those decisions are not taken by myself alone, we sit down, and we analyse.”

Erasmus is believed to be unsettled at Sundowns where he has not started a game this season and even his shirt number was taken away from him.

The number 11 was handed to new multi-million rands signing Marcelo Allende when he arrived some three weeks ago.

But other reports have suggested that while Sundowns are willing to part with Erasmus, they are not so keen on him heading to Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.

There had been reports earlier that he would be reunited with Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City but that move is yet to happen. The transfer window closes on Thursday.