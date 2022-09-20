Frustrated Peprah wants out at Orlando Pirates

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah is said to have asked the club to allow him to move elsewhere as he feels he is not going to get much game time this season.



Peprah was one of Pirates’ top performers last season but has hardly made the team this season under new coach Jose Riveiro who prefers Bienvenu Eva Nga and Zakhele Lepasa upfront.

Sources have said that Peprah had some offers but decided against entertaining them, telling his handlers that he wants to make a mark at Pirates before leaving the club.

“It is the World Cup year and he had hoped that he might get a chance to be considered for the Ghana national team if he continued his performances from last season.

“That is why he was initially uncomfortable with making a move now. He wanted to be at a place where he is comfortable and performing.

“But now he has realised that the system the new coach uses is not favourable to him and he might not get as much game time as he would love to. That is why he now wants to go elsewhere,” said a source.