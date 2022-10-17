Mgosi

Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

Mgosi Squad
Transfer insiders
1 minute read
17 Oct 2022
10:45 am

Mathoho pondering Chiefs exit

Mgosi Squad

'He wants to be on the field playing at his age but it is not happening at Chiefs,' said a source.

Erick Mathoho - Kaizer Chiefs
Erick Mathoho is frustrated by his lack of playing time at Chiefs. Picture: Dirk Kotze/BackpagePix

Erick Mulomowandau Mathoho is said to be unsettled at Kaizer Chiefs and considering getting a move away.

ALSO READ: Riveiro pleased with Erasmus’ contribution at Pirates

The lanky defender has struggled for game time in the past three seasons and a source has claimed that he feels he will not be playing anytime soon.

“The thing is that he knows he does not have that many years left to play. He wants to be on the field playing at his age but it is not happening at Chiefs,”said a source.

“And it does not look like it will be happening anytime soon. That’s why he is open to a move awa, but he is yet to sit down with the management and discuss his future.”

Mathoho is unlikely to be short of suitors, should he be available on the market, because of his experience.

READ MORE
Riveiro pleased with Erasmus' contribution at Pirates after first goal

Mathoho joined Chiefs in 2012 as a young man of 22 and became a big part of the Chiefs team who won the last trophies at Naturena.

The 32-year-old from Tshiombo in Limpopo is said to have already attracted interest from Sekhukhune United, who are waiting to see if he becomes available in the next transfer window..

Read more on these topics