Mathoho pondering Chiefs exit

Mgosi Squad

Erick Mulomowandau Mathoho is said to be unsettled at Kaizer Chiefs and considering getting a move away.

ALSO READ: Riveiro pleased with Erasmus’ contribution at Pirates

The lanky defender has struggled for game time in the past three seasons and a source has claimed that he feels he will not be playing anytime soon.

“The thing is that he knows he does not have that many years left to play. He wants to be on the field playing at his age but it is not happening at Chiefs,”said a source.

“And it does not look like it will be happening anytime soon. That’s why he is open to a move awa, but he is yet to sit down with the management and discuss his future.”

Mathoho is unlikely to be short of suitors, should he be available on the market, because of his experience.

Mathoho joined Chiefs in 2012 as a young man of 22 and became a big part of the Chiefs team who won the last trophies at Naturena.

The 32-year-old from Tshiombo in Limpopo is said to have already attracted interest from Sekhukhune United, who are waiting to see if he becomes available in the next transfer window..