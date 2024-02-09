Mokoena to make wise decision on overseas move

'He deserves to play at the highest level in the world, that’s what I believe and I think he wants that too,' a source told the Mgosi squad.

In demand Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has been tipped to make a wise decision on his next move, should he consider leaving Sundowns, with interests from Europe and Cairo giants Al Ahly emerging.

The interest in Mokoena follows his consistent performances for Bafana Bafana at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), where he has built a solid partnership with Sphephelo Sithole in midfield.

According to a source, a European move would be perfect for Mokoena, but not just to any country.

It has been revealed that Mokoena’s advisors and people close to him want him to play in the more high profile European leagues.

It also seems like Mokoena is not keen to join Al Ahly, with Phakaaathi also reporting their interest in Mokoena last week.

“Teboho is focussed on Bafana right now because the tournament is not over, but he is well aware of what is happening,” a source told the Mgosi squad.

“When you know someone from a young age and see them grow like he has done, it’s a good feeling. He deserves to play at the highest level in the world, that’s what I believe and I think he wants that too.

“Many people will also say the say the same thing also because he is a quality player. That is why we are all happy to see all this interest in him.

“A lot of teams have made an enquiry over his services, and there others who showed interest before, but never followed up. Now they are back after what they have seen from him at Afcon. But, the only offers that will be considered will be at leagues in England, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.”

“I heard the Al Ahly thing, but I don’t think he would consider it.

“We have to remember that he has a contract with Sundowns, and at the end of the day, they have to make a decision as well. Plus they have been very good to him and he loves the club so much.”