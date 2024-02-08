Local Soccer

8 Feb 2024

01:40 pm

Kaizer Chiefs hand trio new contracts

'I am highly motivated to work even harder for our fans and to bring more success to the Gold and Black jersey,' said Amakhosi goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

Bruce Bvuma - Kaizer Chiefs

Bruce Bvuma has signed a new contract at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have given new contracts to goalkeepers Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Peterson, as well as midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

Peterson and Bvuma have both signed deals that will keep them at the club until June 2026. Ngcobo’s contract is for two years, with an option for another year.

“I’m extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue representing Kaizer Chiefs,” said Bvuma, who has become Amakhosi’s number one choice under interim head coach Cavin Johnson this season.

“This Club has been my home for years, and I am highly motivated to work even harder for our fans and to bring more success to the Gold and Black jersey.”

Peterson was first choice goalkeeper at the start of the season, but was dropped after some high profile mistakes. Still, Chiefs have extended the 29 year-old’s contract.

‘Great journey’

“I’m happy to continue my great journey with Kaizer Chiefs. We need to keep working hard as a collective so we can reward the Chairman and the millions of supporters who fill us stadiums every week to see us play by bringing some silverware to Naturena,” said Peterson.

Ngcobo, like Bvuma, is a former Chiefs development player and has been in and out of the team since being promoted to the first team in 2017.

This season, he has made nine DStv Premiership appearancdes for Chiefs, netting one goal, the winner against Richard Bay on December 23.

“I shall work hard to ensure that I contribute as much as I can as the team works on securing a trophy for the multitudes of supporters who are always behind us.”

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi)

