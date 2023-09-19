Mthethwa – will he go to Chiefs or Pirates?

Sibongiseni Mthethwa is one of the most talked about players currently in local football, with speculation rife about his future.

And the Mgosi Squad can now reveal that the 28-year-old Stellenbosch FC player should be a Sowetan before the end of the week.

A source has revealed that Mthethwa will bid his Stellies teammates goodbye after Tuesday evening’s DStv Premiership match at home to Swallows FC.

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are keen on the player and it is now up to him to pick a side, according to the source.

“He is definitely going. The team have realised that inasmuch as they wish to, they can no longer hold onto him,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Big offers

“There are two big offers they are pondering. They are both from Soweto teams, so it will be interesting which one will win this race.

“If he goes to Chiefs, he is likely to become an overnight hit and hero and will most likely get more game time there.

“But if he goes to Pirates, he gets to play Champions League football and potentially get his first winners’ medal.

“That is where he is right now. He needs to make up his mind and choose which of the two he goes to.”

Molefi Ntseki already angered Stellies head coach Steve Barker last week, when he confirmed that Chiefs were interested in signing Mthethwa.