Riveiro expects Pirates to bounce back in Sundowns showdown

'It’s a game against Sundowns and we have to make sure that we make our fans happy,' said Riveiro at a press conference this week.

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has issued a rallying call to his side ahead of the clash with Sundowns. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro says his side are determined to make up for Sunday’s disappointing Caf Champions League defeat when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns today in a huge DStv Premiership encounter at Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers were beaten 1-0 by Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of their Champions League group stage qualifier in Gaborone, leaving them with plenty to do in the second leg on September 29.

Before that though, they are looking for a statement win over Masandawana.

“It’s another important game for us just after three days. But it’s an opportunity for us to fix our mistakes. We have to forget about what happened in the last game and focus on what we have to do right in the next game. It’s a game against Sundowns and we have to make sure that we make our fans happy,” said Riveiro at a press conference this week.

“The players are disappointed with the last result. They now want to make things right and the game against Sundowns gives us that opportunity to do that.”

Sundowns hammered Burundi’s Bumamuru 4-0 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier on Friday, and have won all six of their DStv Premiership matches so far. Riveiro knows that his side needs to be at their level best, if they are to cut the gap to the reigning champions.

“We have to be at our best and we have to win all the duels in the field. It’s going to be a tough game, we know that. But we are capable of getting the positive result,” he added.

‘Jwaneng were more aggressive’

Riveirio questioned his side’s attitude against Galaxy on Sunday, where they lost to a 21st minute goal from Daniel Msendami.

“I don’t know if the approach or the mindset was proper to what the game requires. Our level of aggressiveness in the duels was not good enough in the first half. Jwaneng were more aggressive than us,” said Riveiro.

“One … set-piece was really badly defended and it allowed them to take the lead.”

Pirates are hoping to mount a domestic league title challenge this season and a victory over Masandawana would be a real statement of intent.

Jose Riveiro’s side did hammer Sundowns 3-0 last season en route to winning the MTN8, but Sundowns beat Pirates in both league games last season, winning 2-0 in Tshwane and 1-0 away from home, Cassius Mailula getting the only goal of that game.