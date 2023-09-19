Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Football Journalist

3 minute read

19 Sep 2023

09:06 am

Riveiro expects Pirates to bounce back in Sundowns showdown

'It’s a game against Sundowns and we have to make sure that we make our fans happy,' said Riveiro at a press conference this week.

Jose Riveiro - Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has issued a rallying call to his side ahead of the clash with Sundowns. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro says his side are determined to make up for Sunday’s disappointing Caf Champions League defeat when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns today in a huge DStv Premiership encounter at Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers were beaten 1-0 by Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of their Champions League group stage qualifier in Gaborone, leaving them with plenty to do in the second leg on September 29.

Before that though, they are looking for a statement win over Masandawana.

“It’s another important game for us just after three days. But it’s an opportunity for us to fix our mistakes. We have to forget about what happened in the last game and focus on what we have to do right in the next game. It’s a game against Sundowns and we have to make sure that we make our fans happy,” said Riveiro at a press conference this week.

“The players are disappointed with the last result. They now want to make things right and the game against Sundowns gives us that opportunity to do that.”

Sundowns hammered Burundi’s Bumamuru 4-0 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier on Friday, and have won all six of their DStv Premiership matches so far. Riveiro knows that his side needs to be at their level best, if they are to cut the gap to the reigning champions.

“We have to be at our best and we have to win all the duels in the field. It’s going to be a tough game, we know that. But we are capable of getting the positive result,” he added.

‘Jwaneng were more aggressive’

Riveirio questioned his side’s attitude against Galaxy on Sunday, where they lost to a 21st minute goal from Daniel Msendami.

“I don’t know if the approach or the mindset was proper to what the game requires. Our level of aggressiveness in the duels was not good enough in the first half. Jwaneng were more aggressive than us,” said Riveiro.

“One … set-piece was really badly defended and it allowed them to take the lead.”

Pirates are hoping to mount a domestic league title challenge this season and a victory over Masandawana would be a real statement of intent.

Jose Riveiro’s side did hammer Sundowns 3-0 last season en route to winning the MTN8, but Sundowns beat Pirates in both league games last season, winning 2-0 in Tshwane and 1-0 away from home, Cassius Mailula getting the only goal of that game.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns Orlando Pirates

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe