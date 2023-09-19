Lakay – we know how Chiefs play

SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs will look to bounce back from frustrating draws when they meet in a DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s hard work was undone after conceding an injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Gaborone United in the CAF Confederation Cup lon Saturday. On the other hand, Amakhosi were left to rue their missed chances in the goalless draw at home to Royal AM in their last game.



SuperSport defender Lyle Lakay expressed the importance of recovery as they turn their focus back on the domestic league after their trip to Botswana.



“We just have to recover, we had three days before the game,” said the 32-year-old.



“I didn’t watch their game, I saw they drew but we know how Chiefs play and I know the coach (former Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt) will plan accordingly and we will take it from there, but the main (thing) is recovery before the game and (to) give it our all.”



Lakay spent last season on loan to Cape Town City from Mamelodi Sundowns. The mutual termination of his contract before the new season started paved the way for a permanent switch to SuperSport.

‘I want to get back to where I was’

“For me personally, I want to get back to where I was two seasons ago,” said Lakay who is looking to recapture the form that earned him the 2022 PSL defender of the year award.



“I finished with double figures of assists and goals. I did it for two or three seasons in a row. Last season I only got two assists but I want to get back to that level and hopefully I can.



“So far so good, I think the main thing for me is to open my account. I had a few opportunities to do so and I also want to contribute to the team’s success.”



United will be back at the venue where they suffered their only league defeat before the Fifa international break. They went down 3-0 to Golden Arrows.