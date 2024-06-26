Mgosi

Orlando Pirates close in on Angolan forward

Pirates are said to have submitted an offer of around R10-million to Petro for the player.

Angolan forward Deivi Miguel Vieira (Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix)

Reports emerging from Angola have stated that Orlando Pirates are closing in on the signature of Petro De Luanda attacking midfielder Deivi Miguel Vieira, commonly known as Gilberto.

ALSO READ: Sithebe confirms Chiefs exit, Dolly and Hlanti also released

According to the reports, Pirates have submitted an offer of around R10-million to Petro for the player.

Gilberto’s contract is only set to expire in June 2025, but the player is reportedly willing to come to South Africa to join the Buccaneers.

The 23-year-old attacker, who can on both sides of the wings as well as a striker, made 24 appearances for Petro this past season, scoring five times and making four assists

Pirates, who will be playing in the Caf Champions League next season after finishing second in the DStv Premiership standings, are in the process of rebuilding their squad after releasing six players.

Earlier this month, Pirates announced that they are parting ways with Kermit Erasmus, Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Thabang Monare, Souaibou Marou and Fortune Makaringe.

The Buccaneers are still expected to announce more player departures and new recruits before the start of the 2024/25 season.

Pirates confirm preseason schedule

Meanwhile, Pirates have announced their preseason schedule for 2024.

The Buccaneers will be returning to Europe for a three-match tour in Spain.

ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Mokwena reveals targets for next season

Jose Riveiro’s men will begin their preseason campaign against English Championship side Plymouth Argyle on July 12, before heading to Seville on July 15 to take on La Liga outfit Sevilla.

They will then round up the tour with a clash against Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd SC on July 19.

