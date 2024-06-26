Local Soccer

26 Jun 2024

Sithebe confirms Chiefs exit, Dolly and Hlanti also released

Chiefs have also released Keagan Dolly, Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo.

Siyethemba Sithebe of Kaizer Chiefs (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has ended speculation about his future at the club by announcing that he is leaving Amakhosi.

ALSO READ: Mmodi hopes new changes at Chiefs will bring back glory days

Speculation has been rife on whether the 31-year-old midfielder will be retained by Chiefs with his contract expiring at the end of June.

Sithebe has now confirmed that his time at the Naturena-based club has come to an end. The midfielder announced his departure from Amakhosi on Instagram.

“Ngidlulise ukubonga ku Khosi nation. Ithuba engilitholile ayi isandla sidlula ikhanda [loosely translated – Let me thank the Khosi nation for the time I got to play for them, my hands are above my head]. Wish you the best season and future,” wrote Sithebe.

Sithebe joined Chiefs from AmaZulu in July 2022 with so much expectations following his exploits for Usuthu that earned him Bafana Bafana call-ups.

But the midfielder failed to live up to expectations at Chiefs. In his two-year stay at Amakhosi, Sithebe made 39 appearances in all competitions and scored no goal and made no assist.

Dolly, Hlanti and Ngcobo released

In other news that are coming out of Naturena is that Chiefs have also released Keagan Dolly, Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo.

ALSO READ: Chiefs to allow Nabi to lead AS FAR in Moroccan Throne Cup final?

The trio’s contracts were set to expire at the end June and the club has decided not to renew their deals.

Ngcobo is said to have already secured a deal with Sekhukhune United while Dolly is linked with a move to Cape Town City.

