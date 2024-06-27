Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

27 Jun 2024

09:19 am

City snap up Chippa United winger to bolster attack

The 21-year-old joins the Citizens on a four-year contract.

City snap up Chippa United winger to bolster attack

Kayden Francis has joined Cape Town City from Chippa United (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City have announced the signing of winger Kayden Francis as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates close in on Angolan forward

The 21-year-old joins the Citizens on a four-year contract from Chippa United.

“The club is delighted to announce it has reached a transfer agreement with Chippa United for the acquisition of Kayden Francis.

“The 21 year old winger joins the Citizens on a 4 year deal. Welcome to Cape Town Kayden,” read a short statement from City on Thursday.

Francis becomes City’s third signing in this transfer window after the arrivals of Namibian winger Prins Tjiueza and former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Haashim Domingo.

ALSO READ: Sithebe confirms Chiefs exit, Dolly and Hlanti also released

Francis, who made his DStv Premiership debut for Chippa in November 2020, made 19 appearances for the Chilli Boys last season and scored four goals.

Meanwhile, City on Monday announced that the club has agreed terms with Vålerenga for the services of midfielder Brice Ambina.

Read more on these topics

Cape Town City F.C. Chippa United F.C. DStv Premiership

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘ANC and DA reportedly strike deal, Ramaphosa to make Cabinet announcement’
Politics WATCH: ‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’ – Mokonyane
Business Will consumers win in local industry’s battle against Shein and Temu?
Local News Community Chat: Are you ready for school holidays to end?
Politics DA eyes 11 cabinet positions in GNU Cabinet

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES