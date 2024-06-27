City snap up Chippa United winger to bolster attack

The 21-year-old joins the Citizens on a four-year contract.

Cape Town City have announced the signing of winger Kayden Francis as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.



The 21-year-old joins the Citizens on a four-year contract from Chippa United.

“The club is delighted to announce it has reached a transfer agreement with Chippa United for the acquisition of Kayden Francis.



“The 21 year old winger joins the Citizens on a 4 year deal. Welcome to Cape Town Kayden,” read a short statement from City on Thursday.

Francis becomes City’s third signing in this transfer window after the arrivals of Namibian winger Prins Tjiueza and former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Haashim Domingo.



Francis, who made his DStv Premiership debut for Chippa in November 2020, made 19 appearances for the Chilli Boys last season and scored four goals.

Meanwhile, City on Monday announced that the club has agreed terms with Vålerenga for the services of midfielder Brice Ambina.