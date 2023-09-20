Mgosi

Orlando Pirates on lookout for back-up striker

"Coach Jose wants a striker, he wants someone who is going to score goals every week," says a source.

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the 2023 MTN8 semifinal 1st leg game between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 3 September 2023 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is said to be on a lookout for a striker, a source at the Buccaneers has revealed.

According to a source, Riveiro believes that the club can achieve a lot, but there is a lot that needs to be fixed.

Riveiro is happy with the squad, but, he thinks that there should be some more top players in the team, especially an attacking player.

“The thing is now Zakes (Zakhele Lepasa) is doing great and he is scoring goals, but what’s going to happen if that scoring form fades away. It’s going to be big problem, that is why coach Riveiro is busy searching for a striker,” said the source.

“He has already spoken with his technical team and they know exactly what type of a player they want. There is Makgopa (Evidence), but he is not yet ready. It’s going to take him some time to adapt. Pirates is a big team, and guys like Makgopa know that is not easy to adapt.

“Coach Jose wants a striker, he wants someone who is going to score goals every week. Lepasa is doing great at the moment, but what’s going to happen when he stops scoring? We should not only rely on him,” added the source.

