Chiefs in no rush to unleash talented youngster

The Amakhosi bosses feel he is going to take some time before getting used to first team football.

Kaizer Chiefs‘ technical team is said to be reluctant to unleash midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi right now, a source in the Amakhosi camp has revealed.



Vilakazi has been a top performing player in the club’s DStv Diski Challenge team, but, the Amakhosi bosses feel he is going to take some time before getting used to first team football and they don’t want to rush him.



Apparently, the Chiefs technical team, including assistant coach Arthur Zwane, want Vilakazi to complete his matric first before thinking much about his football career.



“There is something that people should know; players have families and they are the ones who guide us in terms of the player, especially when a player is young. Vilakazi is a young boy, he needs his family to guide him, that’s important to us. We will never force a player to do things that he might not know tomorrow,” said the source.



“That’s why he is not playing in the first team at the moment. He needs to go to school and his family needs to guide him moving forward. But he is a good boy, he loves school and does very well. So, we are not going to stress about that.



“The issue is just about him completing high school and then we will see more of him in the senior team. I believe that he is going to do great things, he is next big thing at Chiefs, you will see once he gets a chance to play,” said the source.