Pirates lead the race for Iqraam Rayners signature

It’s not surprising that Rayners has caught the eye of the two Soweto giants ahead of next season.

Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners might find himself back in Gauteng with Orlando Pirates reportedly leading the race for his services.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Mokwena unhappy with Ribeiro awards snub

Kaizer Chiefs are rumoured to also have their eye on the quick forward who can be a nightmare for defenders to try and contain. The 28-year-old has been nominated in four categories at the PSL awards after a great campaign.

It’s not surprising that Rayners has caught the eye of the two Soweto giants ahead of next season. He had a stint with SuperSport United where he failed to set the scene alight before returning to Stellies to rediscover his form.

Goal-getter

He finished the season with 15 league goals, one shy of Orlando Pirates marksman Tshegofatso Mabasa who will pick up the Golden Boot award.

ALSO READ: Do Kaizer Chiefs actually want to get better?

The Buccaneers are looking to plug the gap that will be left by veteran striker Kermit Erasmus who is expected to depart the club. Rayners has similar attributes to Erasmus and could well be playing alongside Mabasa if Pirates have their way.