Sundowns’ Mokwena unhappy with Ribeiro awards snub

Rulani Mokwena is surprised that his star midfielder Lucas Ribeiro missed out on being nominated for the PSL Footballer of Season award.



The coveted individual prize will be contested by Ronwen Williams, Iqraam Rayners and last season’s winner Teboho Mokoena.

The Footballer of the Season category is voted for by all 16 DStv Premiership coaches who are not allowed to pick players from their own teams.

A stellar season

Ribeiro could consider himself unfortunate not to get the recognition in any of the categories after a stellar debut season in South African football.

Despite having his campaign hampered by injuries, the 25-year-old Brazilian winger managed to score 12 league goals in 18 appearances.

“Of course, I’m disappointed because I think he (Ribeiro) has been phenomenal. I think he’s just been unlucky with injuries,” Mokwena said.

“He hasn’t played so many games in his career and that caught up with him a little bit but he’s a phenomenal footballer and a phenomenal human being. He’s one of the best players I’ve coached from a gifted perspective. He is a player I still think can improve and that is probably a scarier thought, in that in his first season how well he has done and performed.

“I could say the same about Marcelo Allende, It’s disappointing not to see him amongst the nominees. I think Sailor (Khuliso Mudau) has had a good season as well and he should be part of the defender’s list at the very least but you can’t have your cake and eat it. You have to celebrate the nomination of Ronwen Williams and Scara (Ntando Nkosi) who I think has been superb with the Diski team and Teboho Mokoena.”

Mokwena is also up for the Coach of the Season award alongside Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro and Steve Barker of Stellenbosch FC.

“With mine, I’m just nominated because I coach such good players. I’m just humbled to be in the space,” the 37-year-old coach said.

“If you look at the work my colleagues have done, they deserve a lot of credit. The work Steve Barker had done is incredible. Stellies have been stable over the years and they have supported him. Jose Riveiro, I like him because when I meet him, I get a genuine sense of respect and sportsmanship. He’s a fierce competitor but a good person.”