WATCH: Teko Modise and Nqobile Khwezi rank the most stylish footballers in Mzansi

Teko Modise and SuperSport presenter Nqobile Khwezi ranked the most stylish players in the PSL, but number one is the most surprising.

South Africa’s most stylish footballers were ranked from one to five. Pictures: pule.45, therealtekomodise, lindamntambo23/Instagram

A footballer’s style of play on the pitch is their currency. But the prominence of social media has also brought interest around their lives off the pitch, and how they dress is one of the most important things to fans.

The son of former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe, Primo Baloyi, sat down with Teko Modise and SuperSport presenter Nqobile Khwezi to rank South African football players based on their fashion taste.

The list was made up of players who ply their trade in the DSTV Premier Soccer League.

Primo called out names of various footballers, and without knowing who would be next, Teko and Nqobile had to rate each player’s fashion sense on a scale of one to five.

The catch was that they had to make their judgements in real time, leading to some surprising and heated debates.

Among the players discussed were Cape Town Spurs’ Keagan Buchanan, Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates, Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau, and Sekhukhune United’s Linda Mntambo.

The ranking was filmed at the Ya Rona House for the Nedbank Cup, ahead of the final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The rankings

5. Linda Mntambo

The former Pirates midfielder was ranked five – despite Teko’s disagreement.

Mntambo is known for his diverse fashion choices, from unconventional Scottish kilt outfits to showcasing local brands. Linda’s ranking prompted a lively debate between the experts.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Teko Modise looking stylish and enjoying his time in Spain

4. Khuliso Mudau

In the video, Teko insinuated that the Sundowns defender only wore expensive clothes, instead of being stylish.

“There are people who wear labels, and there are people who are stylish,” said Teko, while there was a dispute about whether Mudau should be placed fourth or fifth.

3. Vincent Pule

The Orlando Pirates forward was unanimously placed in third spot. The lanky winger has a strong fashion sense that goes beyond just throwing on brand names to fit-in.

Instead, he has displayed his diverse hip style on his Instagram page with his more than 250 000 followers.

2. Keagan Buchanan

The former Kazier Chiefs player was agreed to be the most stylish of the crop of current players, with both Nqobile and Teko heaping praise on the Arsenal supporter.

1. Teko Modise

Teko has long been seen as the most stylish South African footballer and this notion hasn’t died down since his retirement. Instead, he seems to have become more stylish as he has to look presentable as a football pundit.

Despite being retired, Teko found himself on the list of players. “Ah but I’m not a footballer,” was the former Orlando Pirates and Sundowns player’s response.

NOW READ: Couple goals: ‘Minister of Fashion’ Malusi Gigaba and his fiancée’s stylish threads