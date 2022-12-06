Pirates set to offer Ofori new contract

Mgosi Squad

New contract negotiations are set to take place soon between Ghanaian shot-stopper Richard Ofori and Orlando Pirates, with the goalkeeper’s stay with the Buccaneers coming to an end at the end of the season, an insider in the Soweto giant’s camp has revealed.



Ofori, who is currently recovering from an injury which forced him out of the Ghana World Cup squad, will be awarded a longer contract by Pirates having been the club’s number one choice since his arrival in 2020.



Ofori joined the Buccaneers from Maritzburg United, and the goalkeeper overtook the now departed Wayne Sandilands as the number one keeper for the club.



The Pirates management are said to have their full trust on Ofori agreeing a new deal to stay longer with the club and the 29-years old is believed to also be keen on staying with the club.



The Ghana international won his first trophy with the Sea Robbers this season when they lifted the MTN8, after beating AmaZulu FC 1-0 in the final.



“I think a lot of people know that Ofori’s contract is ending next year, so, obviously there has to be talks between the player and the management. It has to happen soon because if you take time in such situations you might end up losing the player. He is the number one choice at the club and the management obviously want to keep him,” said the source.