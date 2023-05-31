Pirates set to release Ndah from his contract?

By Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah might be released from his contract, a source in the Buccaneers camp has revealed.

ALSO READ: Motaung pays fond tribute to outgoing Chiefs defender Mathoho

The 25-year-old Nigeria born player hasn’t been playing much for Pirates this season, making only 17 appearances for the club.

Ndah, who joined the Soweto giants back in 2021, made a good impression in his first stint and was said to have attracted interests from clubs overseas and he tried to force his way out of the club.

His revolt is said to have been taken very badly by the club management and they feel like he is not respecting the club.

“Ndah’s situation is not good because now there is no really a good understanding between him and some of the members in management. They feel like he is taking the club very lightly and making request such as leaving the team without proper consultation and that is somehow seen as a lack of respect for the club brand,” said the insider.

“Apparently, it was known that Ndah had set his sights on going to the top European leagues at some point. It was thought that he would spend at least three seasons with the club. But that hasn’t been the case because to be honest, he has not been playing much and making the starting line-up is hard for him. But he brought that to himself because he was no longer the player that we saw when he first came into the club. He was not doing his best at training, and fortunately, coach Jose Riveiro doesn’t have favourites. Only players that give their best at training play at Pirates.”

ALSO READ: Pirates set to table offer for AmaZulu defender

Ndah has been linked with numerous clubs in Sweden and Italy. It remains to be seen whether the centre-back will be given the green-light to take his career elsewhere, or if Pirates will decide to keep him.