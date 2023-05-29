Pirates set to table offer for AmaZulu defender

By Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates are set to make AmaZulu FC an offer for their defender Riaan Hanamub as they seek to beef up ahead of next season.



ALSO READ: Zwane avoids axe, set to stay on as Chiefs coach

The Soweto giants will be returning to the Caf Champions League next season and need to have enough cover for every position.

“They have identified Hanamub as a possible transfer target because they need to strengthen their left side of defence.

“When Paseka Mako is unavailable, that side of defence is weakened. They need someone who is strong and Hanamub is seen as a perfect fit,” says a source.

“It is his experience with the national team of Namibia that makes him more attractive. He has been with it for a white and with Pirates returning to continental football, they need players like that.”



ALSO READ: Riveiro sets sights on bigger achievements for Pirates next season

The source claims that Pirates may even offer one of their players to Usuthu in order to sweeten the deal.

“One between Tebogo Tlolane and Bongani Sam might be offered to AmaZulu in swap deal because they might be unwilling to let go of Hanamub when they hardly have a replacement.”

Sam was with Swallows on loan this season while Tlolane was with Maritzburg United.