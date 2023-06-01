Pirates and Dzvukamanja yet to open talks over new contract

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Terrence Dzvukamanja’s agent Mike Makaab says he is yet to start the negotiations with Orlando Pirates over a new deal for the Zimbabwean attacker.



ALSO READ: Pirates set to release Ndah from his contract?



This is contrary to reports that the Dzvukamanja and Pirates have begun talks over a new deal.

“I have read reports that we have entered into talks with Orlando Pirates. I am flabbergasted as to where that comes from.

“But I will be engaging with the football club, I will be engaging with the chairman just to see where he sees Dzvukamanja’s future,” said Makaab speaking to Gagasi FM Sports this week.

“I will also sit down with the player himself and see where he sees his future. So, I think a lot of it will depend on the discussions that I will have.”

Makaab said he would be flying to Johannesburg to begin the talks this week because he wants Dzvukamanja to go on holiday with his future secured.

“I am hoping that I can get this addressed this week so that when Terrence goes back to his home country, he knows exactly what his future holds for him.

“And that for me is absolutely vital. There are a number of meetings I will be having this week in Johannesburg.

“And I am hoping that I will find a solution for Terrence because he deserves a really nice contract going forward based on what he has achieved,” commented Makaab.



Meanwhile, Makaab thanked Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro for putting his faith in the striker even when it did not look rosy.

ALSO READ: Mokwena will stay at Sundowns, snubs big African clubs interest

The Zimbabwean born striker was written off at the beginning of the season, but he turned into a hero for Pirates towards the end of the season, scoring some important goals for the Buccaneers.

The most notable being the winner in the Nedbank Cup final last Saturday.

“I think Jose Riveiro has done an incredible job with Terrence,” said Makaab.

“He has given him an opportunity and even when Terrence was struggling, he continued with his faith in him.

“And Terrence has rewarded Orlando Pirates. He has scored some vital goals on their way to the second place finish.

“And we all know that the most important goal that he scored was in the Nedbank Cup,” added the ProSports International boss.