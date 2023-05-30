Motaung pays fond tribute to outgoing Chiefs defender Mathoho

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has paid a beautiful tribute to Erick Mathoho who is set to leave the club officially at the end of June.

ALSO READ: Agent opens up about Manqoba Mngqithi’s potential suitors

The club has however held a farewell party for Mathoho who served them for 11 years and Motaung says he has never put a foot wrong.

Motaung said he was at a loss for words to describe Mathoho because he has conducted himself exemplarily over the years he was at Naturena.

“I am actually lost for words. I don’t know how to describe this man because he never had a black mark against his name,” Motaung says as quoted by the club’s website.

“He was always quiet. and I don’t think any of his peers and teammates will be able to say anything negative about him.

“I am sure all of his colleagues have much praise for what he has done for this club,” added the Amakhosi boss.

Motaung thanked Mathoho for his service, saying he set a good behaviour template for the club.

“I must say I am very proud, and thankful, that Tower came in. He is a very good example, in terms of his behaviour and his demeanour.

“He plugged the gaps that we had at the time. The contribution he has made is significant.”



ALSO READ: Truter hails ‘brave’ Sekhukhune after Cup final loss to Pirates

“He is obviously different from the normal players that happen in football today. For him to have stayed at the same club for 10 years actually shows the commitment.

“It shows the love he has for this club, because he could have had the chance to say no, perhaps to go overseas, but he stayed and stayed the course,” added Motaung.

Mathoho represented by a mannequin

He also recalled how they negotiated for and secured Mathoho’s signature at a time when a few other clubs also wanted him. Mathoho joined Chiefs from Celtic in 2012.

“We were patient. We did not announce him on the day when we announced new players at the time when he came.

“That is because we still had some loose ends to tie up, and we didn’t want to go wrong and miss a step.

“When we presented our new signings at the time, he was not there. We had a mannequin there, so that’s something that we will always remember about Tower.”