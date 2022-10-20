Pirates set to show Nga exit door in January?

Mgosi Squad

Bienvenu Eva Nga’s stay at Orlando Pirates could be short-lived, with the club said to be considering releasing him in the next transfer window.



Nga joined Pirates from Chippa United before the start of the current campaign but has not impressed, with just one goal so far.



A source privy to some information within the Pirates camp said the management asked coach Jose Riveiro to draft a report on his squad.



“The report will largely look at certain players which management feel are not making meaningful contributions to the team,” said a source.



“The aim is to have a smaller group of players so that there can be more hunger. If you have two or three players competing for one position, they are bound to want to fight for the position. But if you have four or five, others may just slack off because they know they are further down the pecking order and that kills the spirit.



“One of the players who will be relooked at is Nga. He has failed to impress because the coach did give him game-time at the start of the season,” added the source.



Another player who might be shipped out is Ntsako Makhubela, who has failed to break into the team since arriving from Golden Arrows last season.