Are Sundowns playing mind games with Shalulile situation?

Peter Shalulile’s “muscular issue” has left many wondering whether Mamelodi Sundowns are playing mind games ahead of their MTN8 tie with Orlando Pirates.



Downs and the Buccaneers will play in the second-leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The sides played to a goalless draw in the first-leg in Orlando.



Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Sundowns coaches, Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi said their marksman is seen by various specialists to assess his “complicated” muscular issue.

“The only thing that I am happy about is that we tried to see how the team can perform without Peter in the last three matches and we scored 16 goals in those matches,” said Mngqithi.

“For us that is very important. As to whether he will be part of this one or not, I cannot be sure at this stage but we did rest him over the last three games because we want to have him as fresh as possible and he might come in as a big surprise for this match.

“At this stage it is very difficult to say he is in or out because the specialists have to give a call in that space. His conditioning is still okay so we just have to wait and see what comes out from the specialists,” he added.



While Shalulile’s inclusion is doubtful, Mngqithi is certain that defender Khuliso Mudau, who has become the mainstay in Sundowns’ right hand side of defence, will start the game if he is available for the clash.

“If he is available for the game, he is one guy who will help us have more shots at goals. He is one of the best full-backs in the country and I am not saying this because he is my player,” Mngqithi said.

“I must speak on his behalf because sometimes playing in a venue like Orlando Stadium which was packed to capacity is challenging. He is now in his third season with Sundowns and that atmosphere at Orlando is something that he has not seen because we played two seasons without huge crowds,” said the Masandawana mentor.

He adds: “For him to be in a match like that was a new experience for him which was good for his growth and development. Immediately after that match he came back strong and he improved tremendously in the final third. He is one full-back that has a dribble, a pass and he is strong aerially.”