Pirates to tie Riveiro to new contract amid overseas interest

Riveiro has won three trophies since he arrived at Pirates, his biggest achievement as a head coach.

Orlando Pirates management is working on extending coach Jose Riveiro‘s contract at the club, with multiple teams abroad said to have shown interest in the services of the Spaniard.



According to a source, Riveiro’s spell with the Buccaneers has caught the attention of one team in Sweden, and another in Finland, where he used to coach HJK Helsinki.



According to a source, the Buccaneers are not prepared to let go of Riveiro, with the club looking to tie him down to a long-term contract.



“It doesn’t come as a surprise that coach Jose is already being eyed by these teams. He has done quite a good job at Pirates. The club is stable and everything is just going well. He has managed to build a very strong squad and you can see that there is progress, that’s why management wants to keep him for a longer period. There is a six-year plan with objectives in place and he has already managed to tick some of the boxes,” said the informant.



“He has won knockout competitions and there are some other things that he needs to achieve and they believe that he will be able to deliver as time goes by.”