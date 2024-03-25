AmaZulu show interest in Kaizer Chiefs defender

Swallows are also said to be interested in signing the player.

Kaizer Chiefs will have to make a decision on the future of defender Njabulo Ngcobo, whose contract is coming to an end.



The 29-year-old Folweni-born defender, who joined Amakhosi from Moroka Swallows in 2021, will see his deal with Amakhosi expire in June.

Now a source has revealed that AmaZulu want Ngcobo to return to the club, having graduated from the Usuthu development side in 2016.

“AmaZulu are very much interested in Njabulo. He’s a home boy and as you know, he is a product of AmaZulu’s development academy. But besides that Njabulo is a very good player and can add value to AmaZulu,” said the source.

“They are monitoring his situation at Chiefs, but at this stage, the club president doesn’t want to start a war with Chiefs by speaking to Ngcobo while he is contracted with Chiefs. So they’ll wait until the end of the season and if he has not signed a new deal with Chiefs, they’ll pounce on him,” added the source.



Ngcobo is not getting much game time at Chiefs, with the versatile player only making 13 appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi so far this season.

Meanwhile, Swallows are also said to be interested in having Ngcobo back. Ngcobo played well and was a regular starter for Swallows before he was signed by Chiefs.

He won the PSL Defender of the Season award while playing for Swallows in 2021.