Khumalo praises Hlongwane after Chiefs’ DDC derby victory over Pirates

'It is not a fluke that Hlongwane scored today. He scored last week and has done well to plug the gap left by Neo,' said Chiefs DDC head coach Vela Khumalo.

Naledi Hlongwane scored Kaizer Chiefs’ second goal in their DDC win over Orlando Pirates on Sunday. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) head coach Vela Khumalo was delighted after his depleted side beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 in a DDC Soweto derby at the Tsakane Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi were without Takalani Mazhamba, Vicky Mkhawana, Mfundo Vilakazi and 15 year-old goalscoring star Neo Bohloko, while Pirates were also missing three players, with all seven in a training camp with the South African Under-20 national team.

Xolani Cossa and Naledi Hlongwane got the goals for Amakhosi against the Buccaneers.

“I want to congratulate the boys.” Khumalo told the Chiefs official website.

“Regarding the loss of Bohloko, we look at it as a situation to introduce new players and give them an opportunity, so it’s not like we rely on one player. As development, we are here help young players to grow. It is not a fluke that Hlongwane scored today. He scored last week and has done well to plug the gap left by Neo.

‘One can sleep better’

“It is always satisfying to beat Orlando Pirates and win a Derby. It give us bragging rights and one can sleep better knowing that we did well against Pirates.”

The result means that fourth-placed Chiefs have narrowed the gap to third-placed Pirates in the DDC table to just a single point.

Stellenbosch are three points ahead of Pirates in second and five behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Going forward, we have seven games left to give it our best, and let’s see how high we can finish,” added Khumalo.