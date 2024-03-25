Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

25 Mar 2024

02:09 pm

Khumalo praises Hlongwane after Chiefs’ DDC derby victory over Pirates

'It is not a fluke that Hlongwane scored today. He scored last week and has done well to plug the gap left by Neo,' said Chiefs DDC head coach Vela Khumalo.

Naledi Hlongwane - Kaizer Chiefs

Naledi Hlongwane scored Kaizer Chiefs’ second goal in their DDC win over Orlando Pirates on Sunday. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) head coach Vela Khumalo was delighted after his depleted side beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 in a DDC Soweto derby at the Tsakane Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi were without Takalani Mazhamba, Vicky Mkhawana, Mfundo Vilakazi and 15 year-old goalscoring star Neo Bohloko, while Pirates were also missing three players, with all seven in a training camp with the South African Under-20 national team.

Xolani Cossa and Naledi Hlongwane got the goals for Amakhosi against the Buccaneers.

“I want to congratulate the boys.” Khumalo told the Chiefs official website.

“Regarding the loss of Bohloko, we look at it as a situation to introduce new players and give them an opportunity, so it’s not like we rely on one player. As development, we are here help young players to grow. It is not a fluke that Hlongwane scored today. He scored last week and has done well to plug the gap left by Neo. 

‘One can sleep better’

“It is always satisfying to beat Orlando Pirates and win a Derby. It give us bragging rights and one can sleep better knowing that we did well against Pirates.”

The result means that fourth-placed Chiefs have narrowed the gap to third-placed Pirates in the DDC table to just a single point.

Stellenbosch are three points ahead of Pirates in second and five behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Going forward, we have seven games left to give it our best, and let’s see how high we can finish,” added Khumalo.

Read more on these topics

dstv diski challenge Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Suspected rhino poachers arrested in Limpopo
Courts Joshlin Smith latest: All four suspects choose to remain behind bars
News ‘Mapisa-Nqakula does not have a right not to be arrested’ – NPA
Courts ANC vs MK party: Will Zuma’s face appear on the ballot paper?
Personal Finance Weekend flight prices compared: Tips for savvy travellers

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe