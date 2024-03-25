Ex-Pirates star Modise hits out at ‘unfair criticism’ aimed at Riveiro

"Orlando Pirates are a team that is slowly growing," says Modise.

For a coach that is coaching in South Africa for less than two years, Jose Riveiro has done well at Orlando Pirates, but his failure to win the league title has put the Spanish mentor under pressure.



Pirates legend Teko Modise, however, says the criticism labelled against Riveiro is unfair considering what he has achieved since joining Pirates in July 2022.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Riveiro won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup and also finished second in the DStv Premiership standings. This season he has already won the MTN8 and Pirates are in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup where they will meet AmaZulu away in Durban.

“It’s unfair to say that coach Jose is only a cup winning coach and not a league winning coach. I mean which other coach has been winning the league except the Sundowns coaches? Look at him coming to join Pirates almost two years ago, what has he achieved. So we can’t overlook the things he has done because he has not won the league title.



“We saw how Pirates did in the second half of the season last season. We want to see that again this season. We want to see Pirates competing with Sundowns because when Pirates and Chiefs compete with Sundowns, then our league becomes exciting. But I can’t sit here and say that coach Riveiro has not done well because he has not won the league, that’s an understatement,” said Modise during an interview with Phakaaathi.



Pirates the only team to compete with Sundowns



Modise added that Pirates are a growing team under Riveiro and that they may give Sundowns a run for their money soon.

“Orlando Pirates are a team that is slowly growing. They’re an exciting team (to watch) and of course they’re winning trophies. But when it comes to the league, it’s very difficult (to win it). And those who have never won the league will never understand how difficult it is to win it,” added the former Bafana Bafana star.



“Mamelodi Sundowns have a way (of winning the league), they have a formula. So we can’t look it in way and say Pirates have a problem because they are not winning the league. Who has been winning the league in the past 10 seasons? It’s been Mamelodi Sundowns! If you then say Pirates have a problem then the other 14 teams in the league also have a problem. So we can’t just look at one team and say ‘Pirates have a problem because they’re not winning the league’, no, were have to look at it holistically.



“The other 15 teams in the league need to come to the party and not only compete against Sundowns, but amongst themselves to make the league competitive. I’m not sure what Pirates’ ambitions are, but I think they also want to play the Champions League again and they need to do well in the league to qualify for it . Looking at the squad and the quality of the team, Pirates maybe the only team right now that can maybe compete with Sundowns, which we know how difficult that may be.” concluded Modise.