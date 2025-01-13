Chiefs vent ire at referee after latest Premiership defeat

'It (should have been) a minimum of five minutes,' said Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef, after referee Olani Kwinda added on only three minutes at the end of the game.

Khalil Ben Youssef says Chiefs were upset about the amount of time added on at the end of their game against Arrows. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs were furious at a lack of stoppage time added on by referee Olani Kwinda, at the end of their 1-0 Betway Premiership loss to Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs’ Nabi boils over

Nabi’s anger boiled over in the tunnel and he was shown a red card by Kwinda. The Tunisian will now serve a touchline ban and it was Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef who addressed the media after the game.

“Normally, what we know in football, if you make a substitution, it is 30 seconds. So, I give you a question, how many substitutions did we make in the second half?” Ben Youssef told reporters.

“They make five substitutions and we make three substitutions.”

Kwinda added on just three minutes at the end of the game, and if you take this logic at face value, it does add up to four minutes of stoppage time. But Arrows actually only made four substitutions to Chiefs’ three, while Arrows and Chiefs also both made a double substitution.

So these comments do also have a slight whiff of sour grapes.

Chiefs were also upset at Arrows’ time wasting.

‘They try to win time’

“The issue with the red card, he (Nabi) went to the referee and said, how do we make (count) these substitutions? That’s the normal strategy for Golden Arrows. They try to win time. Every challenge, (they) will go down.

“And you give only three minutes. It (should have been) a minimum of five minutes.

“We have played 12 games. (There is) always five minutes and more than five minutes for extra time. If you give three minutes … we feel like he (Kwinda) tried to help the opponent.”

Far more of a problem for Chiefs than stoppage time, however, was that they again failed to make the most of the opportunities they created.

Inacio Miguel, Mduduzi Shabalala and Ranga Chivaviro all wasted excellent chances before Gladwin Shitolo put Arrows in front.

“It is always the same issue, when you don’t convert your opportunities to score, you keep the opponent alive,” Nabi did tell SuperSport TV after the game.

“And when he (Arrows) gets the same opportunity he puts it in, and then you have to run after the score.”