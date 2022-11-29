Stellenbosch to offer Chiefs-linked midfielder contract extension

Mgosi Squad

Stellenbosch FC’s sensational defensive-midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa’s interest from other teams is forcing Stellenbosch to negotiate an extension to his contract with the club not keen on losing him.

ALSO READ: Hunt hopes to follow in Mosimane footsteps and coach overseas

The midfielder has been linked with several clubs in the DStv Premiership with Kaizer Chiefs being the front leaders to sign him. But, Stellies are already working on a new and improved contract for the Bafana Bafana player, especially since his contract with the Cape Town based side is set to expire in 2024.

It is also said that Mthethwa is enjoying his football at Stellenbosch, and with much interest he will leave to the club to decide if they are willing to let him go.

“Mthethwa is a very honest guy, and has been a good professional at Stellenbosch since he set foot at the club. He is well aware of all these teams that want him, but he also knows that the club can’t afford to lose him. The Stellenbosch management are already working on a new contract for him because they want to put a stop to all these links,” said an insider.