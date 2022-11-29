Here’s why Mkhwanazi might not play in the PSL again

Ntokozo Gumede

Gavin Hunt would have loved to have the combination of Buhle Mkhwanazi and Thulani Hlatshwayo at SuperSport United, having worked with the duo at the now defunct Bidvest Wits, where they won the league in 2017.



Mkhwanazi was at Matsatsantsa A Pitori before Hunt arrived but it was the defender’s refusal to take a Covid-19 jab that saw him exit SuperSport.

That left Hunt to only dream of how his defence could be now with the likes of Mkhwanazi and “Tyson”, who joined SuperSport this season from Orlando Pirates.

However, Hunt does not have much to worry about as “Tyson” has re-discovered the form that earned him the Bafana Bafana captain’s armband under Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki.

“Buhle does not want to take the Covid-19 vaccination and the bottom line is that if you don’t vaccinate you don’t play. It is the way of the world but those are just his beliefs,” said Hunt.

Hlatshwayo has been starring alongside Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and the pair have let in just 12 goals in 12 DStv Premiership games.

“Play to his (Hlatshwayo) strengths and don’t ask players to do things that they cannot do. Centre backs only mature after 30-years-old. Go around the world and look who are the best centre backs,” Hunt said about the 32-year-old veteran defender.

“Generally all of the best are over 30. Whatever happened to him never would have happened if Wits was not sold.”

Meanwhile, Hunt has roped in former SuperSport midfielder Jabulani Maluleke as the set-piece coach and he plans to introduce a few more faces to mould the Spartans into a league-winning side again.

“I just feel we need a little specialisation,” explained Hunt.