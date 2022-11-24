Kaizer Chiefs ditch Nike and rekindle relationship with Kappa

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs scored themselves a new technical sponsor in Kappa with their relationship with Nike ending in June next year.

ALSO READ: Former Chiefs star Shabba – I am still an active player

Amakhosi announced that they have entered into a five year partnership with Kappa on Thursday afternoon.

“It was an iconic partnership that revolutionised South African football in the early 90s,” reads a statement from the club.

“And now Kaizer Chiefs and Italian sportswear giants Kappa have reunited. The landmark agreement sees Kappa become Chiefs’ official technical sponsor and licensing partner from the 2023/24 season for an initial period of five years.

“The agreement to reunite two of the leading brands in football was signed in Italy today, rekindling a relationship that first started in 1989 for seven glorious trophy-laden years and a memorable football fashion journey.”

Amakhosi Marketing director Jessica Motaung expressed her excitement at this new partnership.

“We are excited to team up with Kappa once again, a brand with which Kaizer Chiefs set new records and established itself as trendsetters in African football in the early 1990s.

“Kappa, like Kaizer Chiefs, is a unique brand of style and class and one of the key players in the global football kit space.

“Kappa have had great partnerships with some of the world’s leading football clubs, as well as a number of local teams over the years.

“This deal is not only an acknowledgment of our past but also an exciting leap into the future for the club.”

Kappa South Africa chiefs executive Michael Joseph, says: “The signing of this partnership with Kaizer Chiefs has been a target of our company since we reignited the Kappa Brand in South Africa in 2010.

“This partnership is in perfect alignment with our ambition and continuous goals to continue to make Kappa the largest sports brand in Africa.

“We are thrilled to be once again partnering with a Club like Kaizer Chiefs whose passion and drive in all aspects, matches that of our brand.”