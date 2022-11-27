Hunt hopes to follow in Mosimane footsteps and coach overseas

Ntokozo Gumede

When it comes to lighting the torch of South African coaches abroad, Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane is the flag bearer as he has become a household name in the coaching fraternity.



Mosimane, a former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach who won the Caf Champions League three times, is highly admired by SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt.



“Jingles” is now the head coach of Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli Saudi FC.

Hunt says he would not hesitate to pack his bags to take up a job outside the borders of Mzansi.

However, the stumbling block is the performance of the senior men’s national team, Bafana Bafana, who are ranked 67th in the world and are currently watching the Fifa World Cup from home.

Hunt says Bafana’s lack of bite makes it hard for world football to hold South African coaches and players in high regard.

“He has done great now and he is well-connected there. Hopefully it is another step for him to jump across the water to countries like Greece and those types of places,” said Hunt.

“I have said it earlier that it is important for us and we need to start exporting more, not just players but coaches. But we get judged because of our national team. What Pitso is doing is brilliant and we have to commend him for sticking it out there with the living conditions is not easy. It is difficult to live a different way of life,” he added.

Hunt was, at some point in his career, rumoured to have attracted interest from African teams but he always chose to stay in South Africa. However, that may just be the spin of the grapevine as the Matsatsantsa A Pitori mentor reveals that opportunities are few and far between.

Benni McCarthy is the latest export where coaching is concerned as he now works under Eric Ten Hag as his strikers’ coach at Manchester United.

“If you don’t get opportunities, how do you go? Look at Benni’s situation now, he has one foot to get into a coaching job in England if he leaves there. He can get a chance at a decent level and what helps is the playing career, it can help,” said Hunt.